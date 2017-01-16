PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - Notice of GM

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a General Meeting of Shareholders ("General Meeting") will be held at the offices of Numis Securities Limited, The London Stock Exchange Building, 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LT on Thursday, 9 February 2017 at 09:30. Please note that as the General Meeting will be held at The London Stock Exchange ("LSE") all attendees will be required to show ID in order to gain entry to the meeting venue.

The resolutions passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2016 did not include the customary resolution to disapply the statutory pre-emption rights or, as is required in terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("JSE"), to allow the Company to carry out a general issue of ordinary shares for cash ("General Issue"). The Company now wishes to obtain the rights to provide the board of directors ("Board") with the flexibility to proceed with a General Issue, as and when suitable opportunities arise.

Accordingly, the General Meeting is being convened in order to propose, amongst other things, a resolution to disapply the statutory pre-emption rights and a resolution as required by the JSE to allow the Company to proceed with a General Issue.

A circular to Shareholders ("the Circular") setting out details of the proposed resolutions, including the notice convening the General Meeting, will be posted to Shareholders on Tuesday, 17 January 2017.

Shareholders are advised that the Circular and Notice of General Meeting will be available on the Company's website http://www.panfricanresources.com from Tuesday, 17 January 2017.

Salient dates and times in relation to the General Meeting

The salient dates and times in relation to the General Meeting are set out below:

2017 Posting of Circular and notice of General Meeting Tuesday, 17 January Last day to trade to be eligible to participate and vote at the General Meeting Thursday, 2 February Record date to be eligible to participate and vote at the General Meeting Tuesday, 7 February Latest time and date for receipt of completed forms of proxy for the General Meeting (or electronic proxy appointments) at 09:30 a.m. GMT Tuesday, 7 February Latest time and date for receipt of CREST Proxy Instruction at 09:30 a.m. GMT Tuesday, 7 February General Meeting be held at 9.30 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, 7 February 2017 at the offices of Numis Securities Limited at The London Stock Exchange Building, 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LT Thursday, 9 February Results of General Meeting released on the regulatory news service of the JSE and the LSE Thursday, 9 February

Notes:

The dates and times above are subject to change. Any changes will be released on the regulatory news service of the JSE and the LSE. All times in this announcement are GMT unless otherwise stated. Should the General Meeting be adjourned or postponed, it is requested that forms of proxy be received by no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory or proclaimed public holidays in South Africa and the United Kingdom ) prior to the time of the adjourned or postponed General Meeting.



