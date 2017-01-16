The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) announced on Saturday the winners of the fourth round of a joint facility that funds transformative renewable projects in developing nations. All bioenergy, geothermal energy, hydropower, ocean energy, solar energy, and wind energy technologies are eligible for funding.

In this round though, solar PV and micro-grid technologies were the clear winners showcasing the dynamism of the sector.

Specifically, US$44.5 million in the following four projects:

• Marshall Islands: A 4.6 MW hybrid micro-grid project, using solar PV and advanced lithium-ion batteries, that will provide renewable energy access to over 16,000 people. • Niger: A project focused on rural electrification for over 150,000 people, using 2.1 MW solar PV micro-grids and solar home kits. The project will electrify 100 schools and improve the drinking water supply. • Seychelles: A government supported solar PV utility scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...