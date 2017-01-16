Coinsilium Group Limited - Investee Company Update

16 January 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Investee Company Update

SatoshiPay

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain technology investment and development company, is pleased to announce that SatoshiPay Ltd ('SatoshiPay'), a Nano-Payments company in which Coinsilium has a 14.5% equity interest, has entered into a conditional agreement with investing company Blue Star Capital plc (AIM: BLU) which has conditionally subscribed for 1,886 ordinary shares in SatoshiPay for €0.64 million.

If completed, this subscription would value SatoshiPay shares at €340 per share.

In January 2016, Coinsilium completed an investment of €200,000 and holds 2,133 ordinary shares in SatoshiPay via Seedcoin Limited, Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary. Should the Blue Star subscription complete, at €340 per share the implied value of Coinsilium's shareholding in SatoshiPay would be €725,220, representing an increase in value of 362.61% since Coinsilium's investment less than a year ago.

Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "We are delighted to see the interest SatoshiPay is generating amongst early stage technology investors and whilst this subscription comes at a substantially higher valuation than that of Coinsilium's original investment, we also recognise the significant progress SatoshiPay has made over the last year to justify such a substantial uplift in its valuation. This subscription underscores our early vision that SatoshiPay's blockchain-based platform can transform online content monetisation and further proves our well-founded confidence in SatoshiPay's CEO Meinhard Benn and his excellent team as leaders in this space."

About SatoshiPay Ltd

SatoshiPay is developing a two-way payment platform, which enables online content providers to monetise their digital content through the acceptance of nanopayments. SatoshiPay is headquartered in London with development led through its office in Berlin. Angel funding for SatoshiPay Ltd was supplied by Axel Springer Plug & Play and Henning Peters, seed funding was raised through publicly listed companies Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN) and FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD). Development of SatoshiPay's nanopayment product started in April 2015 and its beta version was released in February 2016.

Find updated information at the company's website https://satoshipay.io, its blog https://medium.com/@SatoshiPay and Twitter https://twitter.com/SatoshiPay

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is a London-based blockchain technology focused investment and development company, supporting early-stage blockchain companies through investment, acceleration, development and education.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Coinsilium has a portfolio of interests in blockchain companies and offers a suite of services including accredited training & education, investment solutions, in-house development and other professional services to blockchain/fintech companies and major corporations eager to learn how blockchain technology can transform their business processes.

