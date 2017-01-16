On 5 January 2017, the Finnish Government granted television programming licences, for the UHF band multiplexes A-F, in Digita's terrestrial TV network for the forthcoming ten-year period. This year, the licence term will begin on 17 May and end on 10 January 2027.

"We are delighted that the number of advertiser-funded free channels is growing, as it has in previous years. Since 2014, their number has increased by an annual average of two; it seems that, at the beginning of the new licence period, TV viewers will have access to 20 free channels via our network," says Digita's CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström. "We are very pleased to see entirely new channels, such as the Olympic Channel, SBS Extra and Comedy Central," Weckström continues.

"Television is very popular among consumers. On average, Finnish people spend three hours a day watching television. TV advertising is a strong economic growth driver and television is advertisers' trusted media, which they continue to rely on for both image-building and sales promotion," Weckström explains. "TV advertising has become more diverse, as has the new advertising technology used in television. We have worked together with our customers to make TV advertising more interactive. We have achieved excellent results by offering TV viewers hybrid services which combine the Internet and standard television. Hybrid services offer Digita's media customers new growth potential for their TV advertising business," says Weckström, describing Digita's new services.

The terrestrial distribution network is by far the most cost-efficient way of distributing audio-visual mass content to all Finnish people during the forthcoming network licence period and beyond. Digita is also technically ready for smooth implementation of the transition to high definition in March 2020. The terrestrial distribution network is a secure and reliable distribution channel that enables equal opportunities for receiving content and sharing experiences regardless of the viewer's location. At present, Digita's terrestrial TV broadcasts reach 99.96 per cent of the population of mainland Finland. Digita's network also plays a crucial role in Finland's security of supply and operation in times of crisis.

Digita broadcasts radio and TV programmes reliably to all of Finland, every day of the year. Applying cutting-edge digital technology, we also develop and supply versatile Internet TV and radio services along with services based on our comprehensive network infrastructure. Our clients are media houses and mobile and broadband operators that provide the very best contents.

