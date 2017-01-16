LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- The banking industry has long failed to impress the average consumer. Slow, methodical and stuck using old methods, banks have often been unable to offer the innovative, engaging and responsive solutions a modern consumer demands. As millennials begin to make up a more substantial proportion of the global workforce, the companies that offer the more dynamic products will come to dominate those that do not.

Nonetheless, some banks have managed to revolutionise and redevelop their products in a way that captures the imagination of consumers both young and old. Digital services have changed the way that banks offer their offerings, allowing them to create smartphone apps that give customers an unprecedented level of control over their finances.

Digital banking is now in its most exciting phase, with a wave of new start-up banks launching with no brick-and-mortar presence, but instead relying solely on an app. These disruptive businesses have developed products that make use of online services in ways that are beginning to win over many customers. In response, traditional banks are being forced to step up their game, with this fresh competition resulting in truly impressive innovation among many companies.

In the latest issue of World Finance, we reveal which banks have soared to new heights with their digital offerings amid fierce competition. Our team of experts, working with our readership, has made sure that only the most deserving institutions are recipients in the 2016 Digital Banking Awards.

To see the full list of this year's winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available both in print and online now.

