Stockholm, January 16, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that AQ Group AB (short name: AQ), a mid cap company within the industrial sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. AQ Group is the first company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Founded in 1994, AQ Group is a global manufacturer of components and systems for demanding industrial customers. The business is organized in two segments: Systems and Components. Systems includes the business areas Electric cabinets and System products, while Components includes the business areas Injection molding, Inductive components, Wiring systems, Sheet metal processing and Special Technologies & Engineering. AQ Group is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, has approximately 5000 employees in 12 countries and reported a turnover of more than 2.9 billion SEK in 2015. For more information, please visit www.aqg.se.



"We are proud to reach this milestone, after being listed on Aktietorget since 2001. It is a natural step for our future development," said Claes Mellgren, CEO and co-founder of AQ Group. "We believe that the listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm can contribute positively to our profitable growth. This is also a recognition of the good work being performed by our staff and proof of our reliability".



"We are pleased to welcome AQ Group as our first main market listing in 2017," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "AQ group joins our strong and vibrant industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting the company with the increased investor visibility that comes with a Nasdaq Stockholm main market listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



