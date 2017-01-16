sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,406 Euro		+0,015
+3,84 %
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 16

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:13 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):49,944
Highest price paid per share (pence):33.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):33.25p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):33.3856p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,725,493 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,725,493 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
309833.512:38:50London Stock Exchange
312633.513:03:32London Stock Exchange
351133.513:24:07London Stock Exchange
361433.513:35:38London Stock Exchange
321433.513:35:38London Stock Exchange
351133.513:35:38London Stock Exchange
173033.513:35:42London Stock Exchange
55233.513:37:10London Stock Exchange
131333.513:37:10London Stock Exchange
171433.513:38:30London Stock Exchange
69533.513:39:51London Stock Exchange
326033.2514:07:29London Stock Exchange
349933.2514:07:55London Stock Exchange
277333.2514:18:13London Stock Exchange
24033.2514:18:13London Stock Exchange
46633.2514:48:56London Stock Exchange
84833.2514:48:56London Stock Exchange
89033.2514:48:56London Stock Exchange
68733.2514:48:56London Stock Exchange
186033.2514:57:23London Stock Exchange
26133.2514:57:23London Stock Exchange
4133.2514:58:29London Stock Exchange
333633.2515:13:18London Stock Exchange
308733.2515:13:18London Stock Exchange
161533.2515:13:18London Stock Exchange
100333.515:37:12London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


