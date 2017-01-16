Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 13 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 49,944 Highest price paid per share (pence): 33.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 33.25p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 33.3856p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,725,493 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,725,493 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3098 33.5 12:38:50 London Stock Exchange 3126 33.5 13:03:32 London Stock Exchange 3511 33.5 13:24:07 London Stock Exchange 3614 33.5 13:35:38 London Stock Exchange 3214 33.5 13:35:38 London Stock Exchange 3511 33.5 13:35:38 London Stock Exchange 1730 33.5 13:35:42 London Stock Exchange 552 33.5 13:37:10 London Stock Exchange 1313 33.5 13:37:10 London Stock Exchange 1714 33.5 13:38:30 London Stock Exchange 695 33.5 13:39:51 London Stock Exchange 3260 33.25 14:07:29 London Stock Exchange 3499 33.25 14:07:55 London Stock Exchange 2773 33.25 14:18:13 London Stock Exchange 240 33.25 14:18:13 London Stock Exchange 466 33.25 14:48:56 London Stock Exchange 848 33.25 14:48:56 London Stock Exchange 890 33.25 14:48:56 London Stock Exchange 687 33.25 14:48:56 London Stock Exchange 1860 33.25 14:57:23 London Stock Exchange 261 33.25 14:57:23 London Stock Exchange 41 33.25 14:58:29 London Stock Exchange 3336 33.25 15:13:18 London Stock Exchange 3087 33.25 15:13:18 London Stock Exchange 1615 33.25 15:13:18 London Stock Exchange 1003 33.5 15:37:12 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-