Servion Global Solutions Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3 Multi-model Appraisal

Servion Global Solutions, a specialist in the Customer Experience Management (CEM) domain, announced today that its Software Development System and maintenance services has been reappraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was conducted by KPMG, a global leader in this field. The revalidation of CMMI Maturity level 3 for Development and the addition of a CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services, will further enhance Servion's vision to enable enterprises to convert their customer touch points to journeys and improve their overall customer experience.

CMMI-DEV and Services - Multi-model, developed by Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University is a process framework that helps organizations establish and improve their software engineering, maintenance and project management processes.

CMMI® accreditation is only awarded to organizations that can document a high level of organizational standards and effective project management processes. There is industry evidence that process improvement using the CMMI® Product Suite results in improvements in schedule and cost performance, product quality, return on investment, and other measures of performance outcome.

It illustrates the organization's commitment to continuous process improvement, commitment to quality and effective delivery of systems and software engineering; Servion achieved previous CMMI-Dev Maturity level 3 in 2010. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time. This rating indicates repeatability and consistency in performance and delivery.

"We are very proud of this achievement as it isa clear indication of Servion's unwavering commitment to global standards and client satisfaction. We will continue to deploy this excellence to deliver long-term value to our customers," said Sivakumar Natarajan, Chief Delivery Officer of Servion Global Solutions.

"Servion's quality journey is a manifestation of our corporate vision. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hardwork, ingenuity, and precision of our teams," commented Subhashini M, Quality Head, Servion Global Solutions.

About Servion

Servion enables business transformation for enterprises in the area of customer experience management. Servion is a platform-led Systems Integrator who is focused on enhancing the customer experience by automating & integrating multiple customer interaction channels. With over 10 billion customer interactions annually managed across in 60 countries across 6 continents, Servion's CX experts based in USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, and India deliver measurable outcomes through consulting, advanced technologies and industry-specific IP platforms.

