Nasdaq Copenhagen has withdrawn the approval of Københavns Andelskasse as Certified Adviser on First North Bond Market, cf. First North Bond Market Rulebook rule 7.1 (a) (iii)



The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/copenhagen/



For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66