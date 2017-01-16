



HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 48th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter, a superb fashion sourcing platform in Asia, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The four-day show (16 to 19 January), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), features more than 1,500 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, showcasing the latest fashion designs, garment, accessories, fabrics and sewing supplies.Under the theme "Hall of Games", this year's Fashion Week for Fall/Winter incorporates board game elements throughout the fairground to enhance the ambience.With healthy living becoming a priority among consumers, the demand for sportswear and fitness clothing is on the rise. To help buyers identify relevant products and suppliers, the HKTDC has added two new zones to this year's show: Fashionable Sportswear and Denim & Casual Wear. The former showcases the hottest styles for various sports activities, including fitness and yoga while the latter focuses on trendy designs for a relaxed lifestyle.There are five pavilions at the fair from India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau and Pakistan. Companies from Italy, Sweden and Pakistan are fair debutants this year, bringing along names such as Italian brand Salto, displaying its eco-leather silver pleated skirt; Swedish company Yves Lansac, showcasing its colourful and fashionable watch and handbag collections; and Pakistani exhibitor Umar Garments Printing, introducing its automated screen printing technology that allows high flexibility and accuracy for producing simple to complex designs with advanced inks.Other product zones at the fair are: Cashmere, Wool and Thermal Clothing, Fabrics & Yarn and Men in Style. In addition, Emporium de Mode presents exquisite and distinctive brands, while the International Fashion Designers' Showcase features collections from scintillating designers such as Mim Mak, Jean Du Che and Mountain Yam.As a global fashion sourcing hub in Asia, Hong Kong is a hotspot for many international trading houses and premier retailers. The annual Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter is an important platform for buyers to discover the latest fashion products and accessories. To create more business opportunities for exhibitors, the HKTDC has arranged 90 buying missions from 43 countries and regions bringing more than 3,770 companies to the show. Among the participants are representatives of famous fashion labels, mega chain stores and distributors from both traditional and emerging markets, including Spain's Beni Room, Japan's H.P. France, Thailand's Jaspal and the Chinese mainland's The Fashion Door.Fashion shows showcasing creativityMore than 20 fashion events are taking place during the four-day Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter. In addition to trend forecasting seminars, thematic forums and networking receptions, a total of 10 fashion shows including designers' collection and brand collection shows are being staged.Hong Kong Fashion Week has long been a launchpad for up-and-coming local young designers. To spotlight Hong Kong's design talent, local fashion website FASHIONALLY presented two fashion shows today featuring the collections of 14 fashion labels by emerging local designers. Participants included established names as well as first-time participants, including Jane Ng, Yeung Chin, Kenson Tam, Winnie Chen and Key Chow.FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #8 featured chic womenswear for Fall/Winter 2017. It was a display of contemporary reinterpretations of feminine aesthetics. The design units that took part in the show were 112 mountainyam (Designer: Mountain Yam), FromClothingOf (Designer: Shirley Wong), phenotypsetter (Designer: Jane Ng), KEVIN HO, Lapeewee (Designer: Yannes Wong), Blind by JW (Designers: Walter Kong and Jessica Lau) and HANG (Designer: Mim Mak).FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #9 presented avant-garde designs for Fall/Winter 2017 that challenge the status quo for designs for both men and women. Participating brands included MODEMENT (Designer: Aries Sin), YEUNG CHIN, KENSON (Designer: Kenson Tam), SHERMAN KWAN, DEMO (Designer: Derek Chan), Winnie Witt (Designer: Winnie Chen) and Ka Wa Key (Designer: Key Chow).Tomorrow, local collections will be featured at the Brand Collections' Show, including those from Ika Butoni and Artistic Palace, a house brand of Chinese Arts & Crafts. Renowned for their traditional workmanship, Chinese Arts & Crafts will display their exquisite cheongsam, traditional Chinese clothing and high-end bespoke collections.The Designers' Collection Show will be held on 18 January. It will showcase the latest collections of such brands as Ophee's (by Hong Kong designer Agnes Wong), ENGELEENA (by New Zealand designer Engeleena Padyachi), Vanilla Gate-Gala (from Thailand) and Bernadette Chan (Hong Kong designer brand).An ideal platform for exchange and collaborationTo help industry players exchange and obtain market intelligence, the HKTDC has invited industry experts to share their insights and ideas on the latest trends and topics at a series of events, including trend forecasting seminars, thematic forums and networking receptions.Leading international fashion forecaster Fashion Snoops shared their forecast and analysis on "The Key Trend Stories for Men's and Women's Wear for S/S 2018". Tomorrow, the HKTDC and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) will host a seminar on "Knitting Tech - From Materials to Finishing". On Wednesday, Asian e-tailer giant Zalora will explore the latest business opportunities of Omni-Channel Retailing, while The Woolmark Company, an authority in the wool industry, will host the "The Wool Lab S/S 18" seminar to discuss the leading trends for Spring/Summer 2018 and introduce purchasing guides to the best wool fabrics and yarns.This evening's networking reception also provides an opportunity for industry players to expand their networks and explore collaboration opportunities.YDC now open for applicationsFacilitating growth in Hong Kong's fashion industry has always been the HKTDC's core mission. Apart from the launch of the FASHIONALLY website and the coordination of the FASHIONALLY COLLECTION shows during the bi-annual Hong Kong Fashion Weeks, the HKTDC has been actively organising the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) since its debut 40 years ago. The YDC is a springboard for unearthing talented local designers and this year's competition will be held during CENTRESTAGE in September. The contest is now open for applications until 10th April. 