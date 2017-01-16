Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Worth $471.5 Million by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalembedded non-volatile memory marketis expected to reach USD 471.5 Million by 2022, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The emergence of memory technology such as RRAM and revamp in the FRAM architecture are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Surge in demand for Internet of Thing (IoT) applications in order to build smart devices is also expected to catapult the industry demand over the next seven years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Demand for automation across several end-use industries including industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics might provide avenues for industry growth. Rapid industrialization in developing regions is also expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

Development of devices integrating wireless communication technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth, and ZigBee require miniature components owing to consumer demand for compact devices. Migration from conventional to embedded-NVM owing to low-power consumption and high efficiency offered by these memory devices is expected to impel industry demand over the forecast period. This is also anticipated to be a key growth opportunity for industry participants.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Embedded Non-volatile Memory (eNVM) Market Size And Trend Analysis By Product (eFlash, eE2PROM, FRAM), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America And Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/embedded-non-volatile-memory-envm-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2014, eFlash dominated the market in terms of revenue with over 33% of the market share in the same year. The segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the next seven years owing to upsurge in electric car adoption. Further, the product offers high performance, and is primarily used to store data as well as code. Rise in adoption of smart technologies across the automobile sector is anticipated to positively impact product demand over the next seven years. eE [ 2 ] PROM is also expected witness a growth a CAGR exceeding 15% from 2015 to 2022, which might be primarily attributed to increased adoption of devices offering enhanced data security.

PROM is also expected witness a growth a CAGR exceeding 15% from 2015 to 2022, which might be primarily attributed to increased adoption of devices offering enhanced data security. FRAM uses hybrid memory technology, and combines the functionality of SRAM as well as flash. Growing adoption of EEPROM memory against FRAM, primarily in IoT-based MCUs are expected to elevate product demand over the next seven years. FRAM's implementation on the basis of CMOS architecture has resulted in elimination of density issues, and is anticipated to provide avenues for market growth.

RRAM is also a hybrid memory technology capable of storing huge data amount on a single chip, using 3D-stacking technology to save space. In addition to the efficient storing features, RRAM has compact structure, and is preferred as a viable option for application in consumer electronics.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the eNVM industry owing to the presence of several key foundries as well as smart devices manufacturers in the region. The regional demand accounted for over 30% of the market revenue in 2014. Industrialization in developing countries such as India and China is expected to contribute towards the regional market growth over the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the eNVM industry owing to the presence of several key foundries as well as smart devices manufacturers in the region. The regional demand accounted for over 30% of the market revenue in 2014. Industrialization in developing countries such as and is expected to contribute towards the regional market growth over the forecast period. Prominent industry participants include United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Microchip Technology Inc., HHGrace, Kilopass, eMemoryTechnology Inc., and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Tunable Lasers Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tunable-lasers-market

Automotive Semiconductors Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-semiconductors-market

Thin Film Photovoltaics (PV) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thin-film-photovoltaics-pv-market

DRAM Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dram-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global eNVM market on the basis of product and region:

eNVM Product Outlook (USD Million; 2012 - 2022) eFlash eE [ 2 ] PROM FRAM

eNVM Regional Outlook (USD Million; 2012 - 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Read Our Blogs - eNVM market Outlook: Increasing penetration of smart devices to favor growth



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

