AS Tallinna Vesi is committed to full business transparency and therefore, announces its results for the 4th quarter of 2016, using the Nasdaq webinar service.



AS Tallinna Vesi invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on January the 27th 2017 at 11 am (EET). The webinar will be held in English.



The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Riina Käi. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Riina Käi after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until the 26th of January at 23:59 pm (EET) to hedi.uustalu@nasdaq.com.



How to join the webinar?



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3849646775098977793. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until January the 27th at 10 am (EET). Due to technical reasons, only the first 90 registered participants based on first-come-first-serve principle will have the opportunity to participate in the webinar.



Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



What is webinar?



Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives give information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the board members of the Company.



Riina Käi AS Tallinna Vesi Chief Financial Officer Ph: (+372) 62 62 262 riina.kai@tvesi.ee