4th International Conference on Tall Building Fire Safety Returns to London's FIREX International

Recognised by the Institution of Fire Engineers, the conference is delivered by subject experts and themes covered include tall building fire case studies, fire risk management, tall building firefighting.

FIREX: The Tall Building Fire Safety Conference in 2017 will take place at FIREX, the UK's premier fire exhibition. FIREX takes places at The Excel exhibition centre London and includes that latest products and services from the World's leading fire companies.

Themes: The Tall Building Fire Safety conference will be delivered over three days; Tuesday 20th, Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd June 2017. On each day there will be a specific theme:

Tuesday 20 June: Design and Fire Engineering in Tall Buildings

Wednesday 21 June: Management and Insurance of Fire Risk in Tall Buildings

Thursday 22 June: Firefighting in Tall Buildings

Call for Papers and Sponsors: Russ Timpson (organiser of the Tall Building Fire Safety Network) has issued a call for papers and sponsors for the conference. "This is agreat time to consider the future of Tall Building Fire Safety," said Russ. "Recent fires and the proliferation of Tall Buildings around the World require all involved to stay informed and aware of all new developments."

If you would like to submit a paper proposal or sponsor the conference, please contact Russ Timpson onruss.timpson@horizonscanbcp.com

