

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices increased for the first time in one-and-a-half years in December, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. It was the first rise since July 2015.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.0 percent annually in December and transport charges rose by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs dropped 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in December, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



