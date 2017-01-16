CHICAGO, IL and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 --NRF BIG Show & EXPO -- ShopperTrak, a Tyco Retail Solutions business unit, today announced product advancements including its Global Index, which provides shopper visit data on an international scale, granting unparalleled insights into consumer behavior. Visibility into worldwide data allows retailers and shopping centers to recognize evolving shopping trends and benchmark their performance on a local, regional, national and global scale.

ShopperTrak's Global Index provides insight into what is happening in the shifting retail landscape, which is critical as retailers require a worldview in order to compete and succeed in the industry. With unmatched scale and worldwide reach, the retail index counts more than 40 billion global shopper visits annually and drills down to the zip-code level.

"We are extremely proud to fill a market need by offering shopper visit data from around the world. An industry first, our Global Index acknowledges that we live in a global environment and that the nature of retail has evolved to now require a comprehensive understanding of shopper behavior," said Nick Pompa, General Manager of ShopperTrak.

Additionally, ShopperTrak expanded its Market Intelligence offering, adding luxury and outlet categories to the benchmarking solution. Armed with North America-specific shopper visit data, Market Intelligence users are able to create customized markets by grouping zip codes that align with their trade areas. And, unlike other products, Market Intelligence is available on a next-day basis. The addition of the luxury and outlet categories is intended to help retailers in these rapidly growing segments contextualize their performance and better run their business.

"As online and in-store sales blur, retail KPIs are changing. Same-store sales data simply isn't the meaningful comparison it once represented," added Pompa. "Traffic data is, however, essential to determining how stores are performing individually -- in regions, nationally and globally. The new goal is to measure all stores against an evolved set of KPIs in order to ensure enterprise-wide excellence and competitive differentiation."

As part of Tyco Retail Solutions, ShopperTrak delivers actionable insight into retail traffic that, when combined with visibility into inventory and loss prevention, connects all major facets of a retailer's operations and accurately illustrates the state of their business. This holistic view allows retailers to streamline activities and grow their bottom line.

About ShopperTrak

ShopperTrak is the leading global provider of location-based analytics, offering insights into consumer behavior to improve profitability and effectiveness. Through the use of analytics, ShopperTrak enables clients to better understand their customers, enhance the shopping experience, and ultimately increase traffic, conversion and transaction size.

ShopperTrak is now part of Tyco Retail Solutions, the leader in retail performance and security solutions. Find out more at http://www.shoppertrak.com.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80 percent of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

