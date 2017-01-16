Additive Manufacturing the Cusp of a Defence, Aerospace and Space Revolution

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Defence IQ recently conducted a wide spanning survey on the Additive Manufacturing Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry to explore what has changed in the last 12 months and what the future holds. They have gathered their findings in the following infographic, which you can download here: http://bit.ly/2hMibdi

From the survey they found that 37% of respondents felt that international bodies should lead the additive manufacturing certification efforts, this is down from last year's survey. The trend for 2017 sees that more people think it should be led by cross-sector working groups.

56% of respondents stated that qualification was the biggest challenge currently facing the industry. Followed by 28% who thought manufacturing was the biggest challenge and just 16% felt design was the biggest issue.

28% of respondents feel that stakeholders are very aware of potential benefits that additive manufacturing can bring to the manufacturing process. While 25% felt they were not very aware of the potential benefits that additive manufacturing can bring to the manufacturing process.

Looking ahead to the future, 75% feel it is likely that additive manufacturing will be standard and ubiquitous in the next decade. 90% think that it is likely within the next 20 years. Over the next 5 years most felt that additive manufacturing will provide the most benefit to the aerospace industry.

