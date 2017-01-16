AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE:AER) has announced its major business transactions during the full year and fourth quarter 2016:

Full Year 2016 Transactions

Signed lease agreements for 279 aircraft.

Purchased 38 aircraft.

Executed sale transactions for 141 aircraft.

Signed financing transactions for $4.6 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Transactions

Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft , including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft.

, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft. Purchased 19 aircraft , including 14 Airbus A320neos, 3 Airbus A350-900s and 2 Boeing 787-9s.

, including 14 Airbus A320neos, 3 Airbus A350-900s and 2 Boeing 787-9s. Executed sale transactions for 41 aircraft , including 2 Airbus A319-100s, 11 Airbus A320-200s, 2 Airbus A321-100s, 3 Airbus A321-200s, 6 Airbus A330-200s, 3 Airbus A330-300s, 1 Boeing 737 Classic, 6 Boeing 737NGs, 2 Boeing 757-200s and 1 Boeing 767-300ER from AerCap's owned portfolio, and 1 Airbus A320-200, 1 Airbus A330-200 and 2 Boeing 737 Classics from AerCap's managed portfolio.

, including 2 Airbus A319-100s, 11 Airbus A320-200s, 2 Airbus A321-100s, 3 Airbus A321-200s, 6 Airbus A330-200s, 3 Airbus A330-300s, 1 Boeing 737 Classic, 6 Boeing 737NGs, 2 Boeing 757-200s and 1 Boeing 767-300ER from AerCap's owned portfolio, and 1 Airbus A320-200, 1 Airbus A330-200 and 2 Boeing 737 Classics from AerCap's managed portfolio. Signed financing transactions for $1.7 billion

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2016, 1,566 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005305/en/

Contacts:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations:

Brian Canniffe, +353 1 418 0461

Head of Investor Relations

bcanniffe@aercap.com

or

Media Relations:

Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com