All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.
This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:
What they are
How and why they work
What should be included
How to put them in place
How to overcome the key challenges
By attending this seminar, you will:
Learn enough about IT to be able to work better with IT contracts
Become familiar with all aspects of software licences
Take a closer look at liability in IT contracts and how to limit or exclude it
Gain practical knowledge of the etymology of IT projects through hands-on' exercises
Find out about copyright and database rights
Hear about the special features of outsourcing and IT service contracts
Learn how to identify and deal with typical problems with IT contracts
And finally, gain a practical understanding of third party rights in IT contracts
Agenda:
Day 1
Course introduction and delegate introduction
Background to an IT contract
Tendering
Managing negotiations
Pre-contract documents
Interim documents
Structure of IT agreements
Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts Part 1
Computer architecture
Storage devices
Software what is it?
Networks what are they?
Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts Part 2
The Internet
Content and data
Communications
Encryption
The future
Software licences
Software
The software licence:
Maintenance and support
Escrow
Liability: Can a supplier limit or exclude it?
Economic rationale
Contra proferentem
Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977
The case law
Open issues
Proposals for reform
Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise Part I
Project planning
Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise Part II
Software development
Question and answer session
Day 2
3 centuries of IT contracts
Part I: 20C Warranties and terms
Part II: 21C Warranties and terms
Copyright and database rights
What they are
Sources of most disputes
Substantiality
Exemptions
FAST and the BSA
Recent regulations
The use of the symbol
Moral rights
Outsourcing and IT services contracts
Services
Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
Change control
Supplier management
Supplier warranties
IT consultancy
Entire agreement clauses in IT contracts
Problems with IT contracts
Litigation
ADR
Mediation
Arbitration
Software who owns it?
Limitation exclusion and limitation A practical exercise
Third party rights in IT contracts
History
Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999
Relevant issues
Question and answer session
