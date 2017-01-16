Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts" conference to their offering.

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.

This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:

What they are

How and why they work

What should be included

How to put them in place

How to overcome the key challenges

By attending this seminar, you will:

Learn enough about IT to be able to work better with IT contracts

Become familiar with all aspects of software licences

Take a closer look at liability in IT contracts and how to limit or exclude it

Gain practical knowledge of the etymology of IT projects through hands-on' exercises

Find out about copyright and database rights

Hear about the special features of outsourcing and IT service contracts

Learn how to identify and deal with typical problems with IT contracts

And finally, gain a practical understanding of third party rights in IT contracts

Agenda:

Day 1

Course introduction and delegate introduction

Background to an IT contract

Tendering

Managing negotiations

Pre-contract documents

Interim documents

Structure of IT agreements

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts Part 1

Computer architecture

Storage devices

Software what is it?

Networks what are they?

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts Part 2

The Internet

Content and data

Communications

Encryption

The future

Software licences

Software

The software licence:

Maintenance and support

Escrow

Liability: Can a supplier limit or exclude it?

Economic rationale

Contra proferentem

Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977

The case law

Open issues

Proposals for reform

Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise Part I

Project planning

Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise Part II

Software development

Question and answer session

Day 2

3 centuries of IT contracts

Part I: 20C Warranties and terms

Part II: 21C Warranties and terms

Copyright and database rights

What they are

Sources of most disputes

Substantiality

Exemptions

FAST and the BSA

Recent regulations

The use of the symbol

Moral rights

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

Services

Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Change control

Supplier management

Supplier warranties

IT consultancy

Entire agreement clauses in IT contracts

Problems with IT contracts

Litigation

ADR

Mediation

Arbitration

Software who owns it?

Limitation exclusion and limitation A practical exercise

Third party rights in IT contracts

History

Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999

Relevant issues

Question and answer session

