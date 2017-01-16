Retail360 includes a cloud-based interface with role-based access control to provide organizations with the security and stakeholders with the information needed to make an impact where it matters most, within day-to-day retail operations. The solution integrates with industry-leading POS, supplier, and financial solutions. Retail360 helps to:

Optimize operations

Automate workflows

Manage retail price books

Manage promotions, inventory, lottery, and loyalty

Manage accounting, cash management, forecasting, and reconciliation processes

Centralize chain and franchisor management

Integrate with industry retail solutions, suppliers, financial systems, and industry partners

A live demo of Retail360 can be seen at NRF booth 4553.

ABOUT PETROSOFT

Petrosoft offers a platform as well as software, hardware, and services. The company's integration options, technology, and services are designed to take advantage of advances in technology, leverage legacy systems, leverage industry partnerships, address the changes in consumer demand, and enable seamless connections within today's retail ecosystem. The company's technology is positioned to deliver a measurable return (ROI) to retailers since it is focused on where sales and profits are realized, within day-to-day operations. Discover the integration options, POS, foodservice, back-office, loss prevention analytics, fuel management, and partnership solutions from Petrosoftinc.com.

