Smart Ticketing Market Worth 10.22 USD Billion by 2022

PUNE, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Smart Ticketing Market by Product (Ticket Machine, E-Ticket, E-Kiosk), Component (Software and Hardware), System (Smart Card, Open Payment System, and Near-Field Communication), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, The smart ticketing market is expected be valued at USD 10.22 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 70 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Smart Ticketing Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-ticketing-market-28668442.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The growth of this market is driven by the factors such as affordable access to smart transit systems, emerging applications in travel and tourism industry, flourishing adoption of smart technology, and user-friendly platform.

Ticket machine expected to lead the overall smart ticketing market

The market for ticket machine is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market by 2022. It is a combination of a smart gating, ticket vending, and fare collection systems. It is capable of managing the flow of passengers at peak hours and maintains the generated data with a backup. It can be considered as an initiative toward smart transit systems, and it is one of the oldest forms of smart ticketing system. Hence the market for ticket machines is likely to occupy the largest market share by 2022.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=28668442

The market for near-field communication systems to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market for near-field communication systems is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. NFC technology can easily be integrated with smartphones and can be used as a ticket while availing public transportation services. Therefore, it is believed that the convenience provided by the integration of NFC and smartphone would influence the commuters and accelerate the replacement of traditional printed ticketing with NFC. Also, the increasing use of smartphones across the globe would encourage the growth of the market for NFC systems.

Europe held the largest share of the smart ticketing market in 2015

Europe held the largest share of the smart ticketing market in 2015 owing to the presence of key players such as Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Oberthur Technologies (France), ASK (France), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), among others. Also, the European countries such as U.K., Germany, and Sweden are early adopters of smart ticketing technology in their public transportation network which has enabled the region to gain the largest market share and expected to be the leading region during the forecast period

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=28668442

Some of the major players in this market are HID (U.S.), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors (U.S.), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.), Inside Secure (France), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Confidex Ltd. (Finland), Cubic Corporation (U.S.), ASK (France), and Oberthur Technologies (France), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Intelligent Transportation System Market by Roadway (Hardware, Software, & Services), Aviation Tool (Kiosk, Multi-User Flight Information Display, and Smart Gate System), Railway, Maritime, Protocol, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-transport-systems-its-market-764.html

Track Geometry Measurement System Market by Measurement Type (Gauge, Twist, Vertical Profile), Operation Type (No Contact & Contact Based), Railway Type (High Speed, Mass Transit, Heavy Haul, Light), Component and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/track-geometry-measurement-system-market-31376329.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets