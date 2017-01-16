Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "H2 2016 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects in the North Sea UK to Lead with Highest Number of Planned Projects" report to their offering.

More than 30 key planned projects in the North Sea are expected to contribute around 800 thousand barrels per day of oil production and around one billion cubic feet per day of global gas production in 2025.

The UK has more than 20 planned projects, the highest in the region, followed by Norway and Denmark.

A capex of more than US$70 billion is expected to be spent in bringing these key planned projects online, of which more than half could be spent during 2016 to 2025.

Among companies, Statoil ASA will have the highest capex spending and highest planned production in the North Sea region.

Scope

Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in the North Sea

Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in North Sea

Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Oil and Gas Industry in North Sea

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 Key Planned Projects Count by Country

2.3 Key Planned Starts by Country

2.4 Production Outlook for Key Planned Projects in North Sea

2.5 Key Planned Crude Projects for North Sea

2.6 Key Planned Gas Projects for North Sea

2.7 Key Discovered Fields in North Sea

2.8 Delayed Planned Projects for North Sea

2.9 CAPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects in North Sea

2.10 OPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects in North Sea

2.11 Key Planned Projects by Company

2.12 Production from Key Planned Crude Projects by Company

2.13 Production from Key Planned Gas Projects by Company

2.14 CAPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects by Company

2.15 OPEX Outlook for Key Planned Projects by Company

3 Appendix

