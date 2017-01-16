Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Plastics And Rubber Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

The European Plastics and Rubber Directory is a unique directory that will keep your company in touch with the European plastics and rubber industries across the whole of Europe.

This directory, which is firmly established as the reference tool for these industries, serves two major purposes.

Firstly, it is an essential buyers guide allowing you to source the major players involved in materials, semi-finished products, machinery and ancillary equipment, processing and those offering consultancy and testing services. This makes identification and location of a product or service, and therefore supplier, as simple and quick as possible.

Secondly, you can utilise the information contained in the directory to focus your marketing strategy. The unique way the directory is put together will allow you to target a specific area of the plastics industry. Then, by cross-referencing with the Company Information section, you can access the company information essential to further your enquiry: address, telephone and fax numbers, e-mail and web-site addresses and key company contacts. Allowing you to reach the right person, first time.

The European Plastics and Rubber Directory contains in excess of 5,000 European companies, all individually contacted annually for up-to-date information about their business. As a result, this Directory is the most up-to-date and comprehensive guide to the European plastics market available.

The European Plastics and Rubber Directory places the information you need where you want it at your fingertips. It is also an indispensable guide to all of the Europe's plastics and rubber companies!

Contents:

i) Company Index to

Materials

Semi-Finished Products

Machinery Equipment

Processing Related Services

Manufacturing Products

Consultancy and Testing Services

ii) Trade Names

iii) 5000 Companies Profile Information data

