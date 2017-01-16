INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 13-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 74.62p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.65m

Borrowing Level: 16%

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 13-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.61p

INCLUDING current year revenue 190.88p