16.01.2017
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 16

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 13-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue74.62p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP25.65m
Borrowing Level: 16%
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 13-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue187.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue190.88p
---

