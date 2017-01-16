SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 16
Director/PDMR Shareholding
January 16, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Jeff Poulton
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Financial Officer - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on April 14, 2015. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$246.6702
|3.904241
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|April 14, 2015
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Global Select Market
|5.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on October 2, 2015. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$205.13
|1.037245
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|October 2, 2015
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Global Select Market
|6.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on April 12, 2016. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$180.3824
|6.468702
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|April 12, 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Global Select Market
|7.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on October 7, 2016. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$193.77
|1.262528
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|October 7, 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Global Select Market
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
|Investor Relations
|Ian Karp
|ikarp@shire.com
|+1 781 482 9018
|Robert Coates
|rcoates@shire.com
|+44 1256 894874
Media
|Lisa Adler
|lisa.adler@shire.com
|+1 617 588 8607
|Debbi Ford
|debbi.ford@shire.com
|+1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.
www.shire.com