SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

January 16, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Jeff Poulton 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer - PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Shire plc b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on April 14, 2015. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $246.6702 3.904241 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction April 14, 2015 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Select Market 5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on October 2, 2015. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $205.13 1.037245 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction October 2, 2015 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Select Market 6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on April 12, 2016. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $180.3824 6.468702 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction April 12, 2016 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Select Market 7. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ADSs following the automatic re-investment of dividends received, as paid to shareholders on October 7, 2016. Mr. Poulton became aware of the transaction on January 13, 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.77 1.262528 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction October 7, 2016 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Select Market

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018 Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607 Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com