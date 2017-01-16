Comptel Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 16, 2017, 2 PM EET



In accordance with decision by the Board of Directors, Comptel Corporation applies for listing of stock option rights 2014B of Comptel Corporation Stock Options 2014 program on Nasdaq Helsinki to commence on 1 February 2017.



A total of 1,000,000 stock options 2014B were issued and each stock option 2014B entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) share of Comptel Corporation. The current share subscription price is EUR 0.88. The amount of the dividend or the amount of the distributable unrestricted equity decided before share subscription shall be deducted from the share subscription price as per the dividend record date or the record date of the repayment of equity. The share subscription period will commence on 1 February 2017 and expire on 31 January 2019.



As a result of the exercise of the outstanding stock options 2014B, the number of the Comptel Corporation shares may increase by a maximum of 1,000,000 new shares. New shares subscribed with stock options 2014B will be listed as additional lots of Comptel shares on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares after the new shares have been registered. Shares will establish shareholders rights as of the date of share registration.



Evli Bank Plc acts as a subscription place for share subscriptions with Comptel Corporation 2014 stock options.



The terms and conditions of Comptel Corporation Stock Options 2014 and further information are available on the company's website www.comptel.com.



For further information, please contact:



Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO, tel. +358 9 7001131



