In the period 9 January 2017 to 13 January 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.5 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 350.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 87.6% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 9 January 2017 23,809 53.88 1,282,829 10 January 2017 23,809 53.61 1,276,400 11 January 2017 25,000 53.77 1,344,250 12 January 2017 24,047 53.72 1,291,805 13 January 2017 24,285 53.60 1,301,676 Accumulated during the period 120,950 53.72 6,496,960 Accumulated under the share 7,314,143 47.88 350,226,338 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,298,841 own shares, equivalent to 5.9% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Detailed transaction data



09 January 10 January 11 January 12 January 13 January 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 23.809 53,88 23.550 53,61 24.665 53,77 20.740 53,72 22.163 53,61 TRQX 0 259 53,50 101 53,50 0 717 53,50 TRQM 0 0 0 162 53,75 0 BATE 0 0 174 53,50 0 1.252 53,50 BATD 0 0 0 2.960 53,75 0 CHIX 0 0 60 53,50 185 53,72 153 53,50 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 23.809 53,88 23.809 53,61 25.000 53,77 24.047 53,72 24.285 53,60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



09 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 53,88 ---------------------------------------------- 790 53,50 XCSE 20170109 09:19:10.342000 210 53,50 XCSE 20170109 09:19:15.396000 512 54,00 XCSE 20170109 15:06:02.165000 488 54,00 XCSE 20170109 15:06:02.165000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170109 15:06:27.044000 419 54,00 XCSE 20170109 16:42:25.387000 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170109 16:42:25.387000 581 54,00 XCSE 20170109 16:42:25.387000 419 54,00 XCSE 20170109 16:45:42.562000 581 54,00 XCSE 20170109 16:45:42.562000 3.000 53,75 XCSE 20170109 16:48:34.710743 13.809 53,88 XCSE 20170109 17:03:34.924923



10 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 53,61 ---------------------------------------------- 808 53,50 XCSE 20170110 10:32:19.701000 85 53,50 XCSE 20170110 10:32:52.716000 107 53,50 XCSE 20170110 10:32:52.717000 220 53,50 XCSE 20170110 12:27:12.658000 349 53,50 XCSE 20170110 12:27:12.658000 156 53,50 XCSE 20170110 12:27:12.658000 930 53,50 XCSE 20170110 12:27:12.658000 308 53,50 XCSE 20170110 12:27:12.658000 37 53,50 XCSE 20170110 12:27:12.658000 1.613 53,50 XCSE 20170110 16:00:19.151000 33 53,50 TRQX 20170110 16:27:31.806000 53 53,50 TRQX 20170110 16:30:28.933000 149 53,50 XCSE 20170110 16:35:56.193000 659 53,50 XCSE 20170110 16:38:03.881000 173 53,50 TRQX 20170110 16:45:39.464000 4.320 53,75 XCSE 20170110 16:48:10.156943 13.809 53,61 XCSE 20170110 17:26:36.076210



11 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 25.000 53,77 ---------------------------------------------- 101 53,50 TRQX 20170111 11:21:57.530000 798 53,50 XCSE 20170111 12:02:54.797000 1.069 53,50 XCSE 20170111 12:30:07.958000 20 53,50 CHIX 20170111 13:20:51.390000 20 53,50 CHIX 20170111 13:20:51.390000 174 53,50 BATE 20170111 13:20:51.390000 554 53,50 XCSE 20170111 13:20:51.401000 278 54,00 XCSE 20170111 14:11:46.029000 722 54,00 XCSE 20170111 14:11:46.029000 278 54,00 XCSE 20170111 15:00:32.442000 722 54,00 XCSE 20170111 15:00:32.442000 101 53,50 XCSE 20170111 15:08:24.309000 1.500 54,00 XCSE 20170111 16:25:23.436000 20 53,50 CHIX 20170111 16:52:37.746000 4.143 53,75 XCSE 20170111 16:57:43.024169 14.500 53,77 XCSE 20170111 17:00:48.362256



12 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.047 53,72 ---------------------------------------------- 810 53,50 XCSE 20170112 12:06:44.087000 190 53,50 XCSE 20170112 12:06:59.482000 454 53,50 XCSE 20170112 12:10:53.937000 182 53,50 XCSE 20170112 12:10:53.937000 223 53,50 XCSE 20170112 12:10:53.937000 141 53,50 XCSE 20170112 12:10:53.937000 502 53,50 XCSE 20170112 13:10:13.907000 279 53,50 XCSE 20170112 13:10:13.907000 219 53,50 XCSE 20170112 13:10:13.907000 502 53,50 XCSE 20170112 13:10:18.344000 498 53,50 XCSE 20170112 13:10:18.344000 24 53,50 CHIX 20170112 15:22:49.165000 1.616 53,75 BATD 20170112 15:48:59.398000 80 54,00 XCSE 20170112 15:48:59.458000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170112 15:48:59.458000 1.304 54,00 XCSE 20170112 15:48:59.458000 322 53,75 BATD 20170112 16:37:24.330000 263 53,75 BATD 20170112 16:37:24.330000 321 53,75 BATD 20170112 16:37:24.330000 438 53,75 BATD 20170112 16:37:24.330000 161 53,75 CHIX 20170112 16:37:24.331000 162 53,75 TRQM 20170112 16:37:24.372000 409 54,00 XCSE 20170112 16:37:24.392000 13.947 53,72 XCSE 20170112 17:03:09.339017



13 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.285 53,60 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170113 10:28:16.570000 179 53,50 BATE 20170113 11:21:15.262000 26 53,50 CHIX 20170113 11:21:15.262000 29 53,50 CHIX 20170113 11:21:15.262000 197 53,50 BATE 20170113 11:21:15.262000 197 53,50 BATE 20170113 11:23:09.759000 168 53,50 TRQX 20170113 14:59:59.194000 170 53,50 TRQX 20170113 14:59:59.194000 379 53,50 TRQX 20170113 14:59:59.194000 1.427 53,50 XCSE 20170113 14:59:59.196000 1.441 53,50 XCSE 20170113 14:59:59.196000 3.210 53,50 XCSE 20170113 14:59:59.196000 23 53,50 CHIX 20170113 14:59:59.197000 159 53,50 BATE 20170113 14:59:59.197000 23 53,50 CHIX 20170113 14:59:59.197000 161 53,50 BATE 20170113 14:59:59.197000 52 53,50 CHIX 20170113 14:59:59.197000 359 53,50 BATE 20170113 14:59:59.197000 14.085 53,60 XCSE 20170113 17:11:13.423634



