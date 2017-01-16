Two Day Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts Seminar - London, United Kingdom - September 13th-14th, 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.

This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:

- What they are

- How and why they work

- What should be included

- How to put them in place

- How to overcome the key challenges

By attending this seminar, you will:



- Learn enough about IT to be able to work better with IT contracts

- Become familiar with all aspects of software licences

- Take a closer look at liability in IT contracts and how to limit or exclude it

- Gain practical knowledge of the etymology of IT projects through hands-on' exercises

- Find out about copyright and database rights

- Hear about the special features of outsourcing and IT service contracts

- Learn how to identify and deal with typical problems with IT contracts

- And finally, gain a practical understanding of third party rights in IT contracts

Agenda:

Day 1

Course introduction and delegate introduction

Background to an IT contract



- Tendering

- Managing negotiations

- Pre-contract documents

- Interim documents

- Structure of IT agreements

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts - Part 1

- Computer architecture

- Storage devices

- Software - what is it?

- Networks - what are they?

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts - Part 2

- The Internet

- Content and data

- Communications

- Encryption

- The future

Software licences

- Software

- The software licence:

- Maintenance and support

- Escrow

Liability: Can a supplier limit or exclude it?

- Economic rationale

- Contra proferentem

- Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977

- The case law

- Open issues

- Proposals for reform

Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise - Part I

- Project planning

Etymology of an IT project: Group exercise - Part II

- Software development -

Question and answer session

Day 2

3 centuries of IT contracts

- Part I: 20C Warranties and terms



- Part II: 21C Warranties and terms

Copyright and database rights

- What they are

- Sources of most disputes

- Substantiality

- Exemptions

- FAST and the BSA

- Recent regulations

- The use of the © symbol

- Moral rights

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

- Services

- Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

- Change control

- Supplier management

- Supplier warranties

- IT consultancy

Entire agreement clauses in IT contracts

Problems with IT contracts

- Litigation

- ADR

- Mediation

- Arbitration

- Software - who owns it?

Limitation exclusion and limitation - A practical exercise

Third party rights in IT contracts

- History

- Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999

- Relevant issues

Question and answer session

