Global Smart Coatings Market Report 2017: Latest Technical Developments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Smart Coatings" report to their offering.

Smart coatings are coating systems that are capable of responding dynamically to external changes in their environment. These types of coatings elicit a sensory response to environmental stimuli such as changes in temperature or current and respond accordingly.

Although smart coatings are not new, the growing development of nanotechnology and advanced materials has opened new avenues for multi-functional coatings that sense and react to stress, pressure, corrosion, radiation and biological stimuli. The incorporation of multifunctional, smart nanofillers to polymer matrix results in a range of unique properties.

Examples of smart coatings include stimuli responsive, conductive, self-healing, and super hydrophobic systems. This report assesses the latest technical developments in the smart coatings market including:

Smart Coating Types Analysis

The global smart coating market is segmented into self-healing coatings, electrochromic coatings, thermochromic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, superhydrophobic coatings, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and piezoelectric coatings.

Smart Coating End User Market Analysis

The global smart coating end user application market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, medical & healthcare, military & defence, packaging, textiles and apparel, energy, oil & gas.

Smart Coating Producer Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global smart coating market are profiled including products and target markets.

This report will answer the following questions:

- How large is the current market for smart coatings?

- What is the status of these technology areas?

- What is driving deployment of these coatings?

- What are the potential market opportunities?

- Who are developing these coatings and in what market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Types Of Smart Coatings



3 Electrochromic Coatings



4 Thermochromic Coatings



5 Hydrophobic Coatings



6 Superhydrophobic Coatings



7 Oleophobic And Omniphobic Coatings



8 Self-Healing Coatings



9 Piezoelectric Coatings



10 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market



11 References



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j6wcgd/the_global_market

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716