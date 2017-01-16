SIX x-clear Ltd will be introduced as a third CCP on Nasdaq Nordic cash equity markets in Denmark, Finland and Sweden, as communicated earlier in IT Notice 20/16.



Purpose of this notice is to inform the new launch date, Monday 20 February 2017. The date is subject to Nasdaq Nordic receiving the necessary regulatory consent or approval to enable SIX x-clear as a CCP provider from the national competent authorities of Nasdaq Nordic.



SIX x-clear will become interoperable with the existing clearing partners, European Central Counterparty N.V. (EuroCCP) and LCH.Clearnet Limited, in all Nasdaq Nordic CCP eligible shares and ETFs.



Members of Nasdaq Nordic cash equities markets can choose SIX x-clear Ltd as their CCP at any time as of the launch date.



Technical details Introduction of SIX x-clear has no impact to any technical protocols used for INET Nordic trading system. Counterparty ID 'XCLR' will be returned on the trade execution messages by Nasdaq Nordic to members using SIX x-clear.



Procedures related to member moving to SIX x-clear



Members who wish to change the CCP set-up in INET production are asked to contact Nasdaq Nordic via Key Account Managers or by contacting Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations.



Necessary Nasdaq Nordic documentation for the change can be obtained from Key Account Managers or Cash Equity Operations.



Member testing Testing in INET Nordic NTF is performed at members' discretion, but is recommended for members who choose to migrate to SIX x-clear or to add SIX x-clear to their existing setup.



Members who wish to test in INET NTF are asked to contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations for setting up their test MPID prior to testing. In addition, if members need SIX x-clear's support in testing, they must contact SIX x-clear through their participation at SIX x-clear (Individual Clearing Member/General Clearing Member) or through their General Clearing Member, in order to agree testing practicalities.



Support Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic



"Nasdaq Nordic" is not a legal entity but represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611259