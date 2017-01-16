GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan 16,2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SKF is investing SEK 70 million in developing roller manufacturing capabilities in Dalian, China. The investment will improve utilisation of the Group's global manufacturing capacity and strengthen SKF's service capabilities in China.

Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales Asia, says: "Developing our roller manufacturing capabilities in China is a strategically important step. It allows us to better utilise our existing manufacturing footprint and strengthens our position on the Chinese market, through improved lead-times and customer responsiveness."

The investment in Dalian has already commenced and manufacturing of rollers will be ramped up during 2017.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Theo Kjellberg,

Director, Press Relations,

Tel: 46-31-337-6576,

Mobile: 46-725-776576,

E-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

Investor Relations:

Patrik Stenberg,

Head of Investor Relations,

Patrik Stenberg,

Tel: 46-31-337-2104 or 46-705-472-104,

E-mail: patrik.stenberg@skf.com

SKF is a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2015 were SEK 75 997 million and the number of employees was 46 635. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-invests-in-roller-manufacturing-in-china,c2166611