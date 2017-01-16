OUTOKUMPU OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 16, 2017 at 2.30 pm EET



The Outokumpu Group will publish the 2016 Annual Accounts on Thursday, February 2, 2017 approximately at 12.00 pm EET.



A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results will be introduced by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Christoph de la Camp. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



UK/Europe: +44 20 3427 1911 US & Canada: +1 646 254 3388 Confirmation code: 7987500



The event can be viewed live online at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/g98ge53a. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.



A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/IR-events/webcasts as of February 2, 2017 at around 6.00 pm EET.



For more information:



Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 3466, mobile +358 40 576 0288



Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



Outokumpu Group



Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable, thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs 11,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com outokumpu.com/stainless-news choosestainless.outokumpu.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611260