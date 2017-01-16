Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2017) - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced that it has retained Virtus Advisory Group Inc. ("Virtus"), to develop and implement a strategic corporate communications program to increase the Company's exposure among industry stakeholders and investors across Canada.

In connection with the engagement, Virtus has been awarded a consulting contract that includes a monthly fee of $6,500 and a grant of incentive stock options, which will vest in equal amounts each month over 12 months commencing on January 16th, 2017, to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.175 per share for a period of one year from each individual vesting date. The Options shall be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months and will automatically renew for an additional six (6) month period unless terminated by Prodigy.

The Company's engagement of Virtus is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Virtus and Prodigy act at arm's length, and the engagement represents Virtus' only direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities.

Prodigy is also pleased to announce that it has retained Trapeze Capital Corp. ("Trapeze") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Under the terms of the agreement dated January 15, 2017 (the "Agreement"), Trapeze will receive compensation of $5,500 per month for an initial term of six (6) months. Trapeze will not receive any Common Shares or Options of Prodigy as compensation. However, Trapeze and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Prodigy and Trapeze are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Trapeze is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a participating organization of TSX and a member of TSX.V. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Trapeze as principal will be provided by Trapeze. The Agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months and will automatically renew for an additional six (6) month period unless terminated by Prodigy.

About Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

Virtus is a Toronto-based consulting firm, providing select private and publicly listed companies with business consulting, capital markets strategy and investor relations services. The company provides expert counsel and access to an unmatched network of investors and capital markets professionals across Canada and the United States. Virtus helps issuers establish the relationships and the investor confidence required to build long-term shareholder value. Visit www.virtusadvisory.com for more information.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy Ventures is an innovation company that has combined an enterprise services business - Prodigy Labs - with a Venture Builder business. The two businesses work together to sell services and create new enterprise-grade platforms and apps using technologies such as mobile video, proximity, wearables, 3D & augmented reality.

Prodigy has been named as one of Canada's fastest growing technology companies in the 19th annual Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards for demonstrating bold innovation, dedicated leadership and strong growth. Prodigy also ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PRODIGY VENTURES INC.

Andrew Hilton

Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Hilton@Prodigy.Ventures

416-606-8833

Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

416-644-5081