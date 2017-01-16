Voted Global Number One Risk Technology Vendor for the fourth consecutive year-

Murex, the leading provider of trading, risk management and processing solutions, has won the 2016 Risk Technology Vendor Rankings for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to topping the global rankings, Murex was the winner in the System Support and Implementation category, the Risk Dashboards category and three of four Trading categories (Equity, Debt and Structured Products).

Directed by Risk Magazine, this annual award gives capital markets players the opportunity to voice their opinion on the quality of technology solutions offered by leading vendors in the areas of pricing, analytics, trading and risk management.

The 2016 results are a reflection of Murex's deep capital markets expertise, a steadfast commitment to innovation and strong continuous investment in support services. Harnessing these strengths, Murex ensures that its enterprise platform, MX.3, evolves with the changing environment, supporting clients as they navigate complex regulatory requirements, while keeping cost to a minimum in order to achieve long-term objectives.

Stella Clarke, CMO of Murex, comments "In a very competitive market, regulatory compliance, costs and performance are key priorities. As a result, we have invested in solutions for key regulations such as FRTB, SA-CCR and non-cleared OTC derivatives margining. Our objective is to deliver a technology platform that enables banks to be as competitive as possible, while remaining compliant and lowering their total cost of ownership. We are very grateful that our efforts have been recognized, and that we have been voted the Number One Risk Technology Vendor for the fourth year running."

About Murex

For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. With more than 45,000 daily users in 65 countries, Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities.

Murex is an independent company with over 2,000 employees across 17 countries. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and unique product innovation.

