The Scan Go system is based on the NCR FastLane Mobile Shopper powered by Re-Vision solution and is the first customer implementation in Europe

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), the global leader in omni-channel technologies, announced that the Globus hypermarket chain is the first supermarket in Europe to introduce the NCR FastLane Mobile Shopper powered by Re-Vision. In mid-December, Globus rolled out the solution in one of its hypermarkets in the Moscow region offering consumers a scan-as-you-shop option. Globus customers can now pick up a Zebra MC18 device when they enter the store to scan the items they are putting in their basket or trolley and quickly finalize the transaction at a designated checkout area.

NCR FastLane Mobile Shopper powered by Re-Vision is a new solution in NCR's store transformation portfolio that provides retailers with solutions to reinvent the store as the hub of the shopping experience, enabling flexible shopping options both inside and outside the store. With the introduction of the NCR technology, Globus offers its customers a more convenient shopping experience that eliminates the need to place all their items on the checkout belt, significantly reducing queues.

This intuitive solution lets shoppers scan the bar code on items they want to buy and pack them directly it into their bag. To complete the purchase, they pay at designated checkout areas equipped with NCR's SelfServ™ 90 card-only checkout or at an NCR FastLane SelfServ™ Checkout which offers convenient payment methods like cash, card, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.

"With our Scan Go system, shopping becomes faster and more comfortable," said Denis Rossoshanskij, head of checkout systems and processes at Globus Hypermarkets. "Globus was among the first retailers in Russia to introduce self-checkout technology which has become an integral part of our store transformation strategy. Today we are taking the next step in that transformation and are proud to offer our customers another convenient technology that enhances their shopping experience."

The NCR solution is fully integrated with the point-of-sale infrastructure of Globus and provides a completely new checkout ecosystem that is scalable to meet changing business needs. The Scan Go solution can also provide product information, pricing or targeted offers created by the integration to Globus' existing loyalty program.

"We are very pleased to be able to partner with such an innovative retailer as Globus, that continuously evolves to offer new services for its shoppers," said Andriy Pinkevych, Head of Retail Solutions for Russia CIS at NCR. "Our NCR FastLane Mobile Shopper powered by Re-Vision solution is part of the NCR Retail ONE application ecosystem, the foundation of an omni-channel experience that makes it possible to unite all retail checkout tools and other applications on one a single platform."

