Less than a year after it rang the opening bell on the NASDAQ, SPI Energy reports that it has been given 60 days to file its second quarter 2016 results or face de-listing from the exchange.

This is the latests delay for SPI Energy, which filed its 2015 report late. This report showed losses for 2012, 2013, 2014, and a whopping US$185 million ...

