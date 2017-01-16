Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Heat Map and Analysis 2016-2022: All Late-Stage Clinical Trial Results for Products in the T1DM Market and Late-Stage Pipeline - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus - Heat Map and Analysis" report to their offering.



This tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of clinical characteristics, provides detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the T1DM market and late-stage pipeline. These are split along therapy lines, and are therefore reflective of the treatment algorithm.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope

- How is the T1DM market landscape expected to evolve with the repositioning of currently successful products and the advent of promising novel pipeline products?

- What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for T1DM, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

- How are clinical safety and efficacy parameters linked to the key unmet needs in this indication?

- How will new therapeutic forms affect the market for currently successful recombinant peptides, and are they able to yield comparable clinical efficacy results to currently favored therapies?

- In a market dominated by recombinant peptides, do small molecule therapies have sufficient differentiating characteristics to have a strong impact?

- How will the repositioning of currently successful T1DM therapies affect the competitive landscape?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Marketed Products

3.1 Basal Insulin Therapies (Administered Subcutaneously One to Two Times Daily)



3.2 Bolus Insulin Therapies



3.3 Insulin Combination Therapies



3.4 Non-Insulin Adjuvant Therapies



3.5 Disease Modifying Therapies

4. Pipeline Products



4.1 Changes to Basal Insulin Therapies (Administered Subcutaneously One to Two Times Daily), 2016-2022



4.2 Changes to Bolus Insulin Therapies, 2016-2022



4.3 Changes to Combination Therapies, 2016-2022



4.4 Changes to Non-Insulin Adjuvant Therapies, 2016-2022



4.5 Changes to Disease-Modifying Therapies, 2016-2022



5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5hj5zx/type_1_diabetes

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716