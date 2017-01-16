Wihlborgs updates prospectus for MTN-program

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB publishes the updated prospectus for its MTN-program with a program size of SEK 4 000m.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the prospectus, which is updated annually. The new prospectus dated January 13 2017 replaces the earlier prospectus dated January 13 2016.

The prospectus is available (in Swedish) on the company's web site, www.wihlborgs.se.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

The information is information that Wihlborgs is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on 16 January 2017.

CONTACT:

Arvid Liepe,

CFO,

Tel: +46-40-690-57-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: