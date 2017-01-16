YZER Property Becomes UAE's Largest Specialist Property Portal

DUBAI, UAE, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dubai-based property portal YZER Property has announced that its website has increased it's listings for property available for sale or rent by 300% in 2 months, making it the fastest- growing and largest specialist property listings website in the UAE

Dubai-based property portal YZER Property has announced that its website has increased it's listings for property available for sale or rent by 300% in 2 months, making it the fastest-growing and largest specialist property listings website in the UAE. Registration of available properties in the country has almost tripled since September 2016.

Alibek Issaev, chairman and founder of "YZER Group", said: "With the ever-increasing demand for high- quality listings, YZER Property strives to deliver an excellent inventory to help users find their dream home or apartment in a few simple steps. YZER Property's commitment to serve the UAE market, specifically the Dubai property sector, has led to the increase in the number of listed properties as well as the level of quality."

As part of an ongoing campaign, YZER Property has offered property brokers, owners and investors a chance to list any number of properties for free for 12 months. Through advanced digital media, the initiative has benefited the UAE's real estate industry by providing broader choices to residents and international investors looking to buy a property in the country.

All property registrants have also been provided with access to an intelligent customer relationship management

(CRM) system that allows them to streamline their listings internally without any extra cost for the first year.

Since YZER Property was launched in 2016, the company has been steadily growing, developing and innovating the multimedia engine in line with its commitment to further enhance and simplify the sector's buying and rental process. The platform has been designed to accommodate 12 different languages, including English, Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Turkish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Chinese. All brokers who are native speakers of these languages can utilize YZER Property's services and gain access to users in Dubai and the GCC region.

