Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Worth 1.71 Billion USD by 2026

The report "Portable Gas Chromatograph Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors, Auto samplers), Accessory & Consumable (Columns, Column Accessories, Auto sampler Accessories, Flow Management Accessories, Pressure Regulators), End user - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2026.

This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil & gas, food & agriculture, and environmental biosciences industries worldwide.

Oil & gas end-use industries expected to lead the portable gas chromatograph market by 2026

The oil & gas end-use industry segment accounted for a major share of the portable gas chromatograph market in 2015. There is a high demand for field mounted gas chromatographs from the oil & gas industry. The growing demand for advanced portable gas chromatographs for near real-time detection of chemical agents will drive the growth in this market.

Auto sampler accessories segment to register highest growth in the portable gas chromatograph market

The auto sampler accessories segment is the fastest-growing accessories & consumables segment in this market. This growth is mainly attributed to the significant growth in the demand for auto samplers across the globe. The column segment accounted for the largest market share in the portable gas chromatograph market by accessories & consumables.

The North American region is expected to lead the portable gas chromatograph market during the forecast period

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the Portable Gas Chromatograph Market and is estimated to lead the column segment market in 2016. The U.S. is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American portable gas chromatograph market in 2016. Increased government investments for technological advancements in portable gas chromatograph are expected to drive the growth of the market across the region.

The major market players covered in this report are, Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Elster Group GmbH. (Germany), SRI Instruments (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation. (Japan), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

