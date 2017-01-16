The Ketura plant was connected to Israel's grid in July 2015. Later that year, Ecoppia signed a deal with the plant's joint operators, Arawa Power and EDF Energy. The company states that its waterless cleaning robots are the only technology that can restore an entire pv plant within hours, without any need for external electricity consumption.

Keeping panels free of dust and dirt that can reduce efficiency is a key issue, particularly in harsh desert conditions. The Ketura power plant's location, in the southern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...