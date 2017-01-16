Blasting News Expands Executive Team With New VP of Sales EMEA

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Blasting News (http://www.blastingnews.com) is very excited to welcome Mark Wright as Vice President of Sales EMEA. Mark will be responsible for leading and growing the sales team in Europe, driving revenue and building strong and lasting supply-side partnerships with the biggest agencies and advertising groups.

Mark comes with a wealth of knowledge within the industry and brings over 20 years of experience in digital marketing and media sales. Prior to joining Blasting News, Mark was VP of Sales at ad tech firm Viant, lead the award winning A&Ny Media sales team, as well as founded and managed one of the original UK media sales houses, GMW Media.

"I am very excited to be part of this unbelievable team" says Mark, "Their accomplishments to date are nothing short of remarkable, reaching more than 90 million monthly unique readers and 120 million video views per month in less than four years is tremendous. I look forward to adding my commercial knowledge to the business and to see us develop long lasting partnerships."

"Mark is a rock star in this industry with a deep knowledge in digital advertising and media sales," founder and CEO Andrea Manfredi "We love his entrepreneurial approach, which fits very well with our culture, and are thrilled to have him lead our sales team. In 2016, we have more than tripled our 2015 revenues: Mark will help us build on our momentum and enable Blasting News to sustain this rapid growth."

About Blasting News

Blasting News is the largest global social news publisher - set up in mid-2013, in just three years it has entered the 150th most visited websites in the world (Alexa Ranking), thanks to 90+ million monthly unique on-site visitors, and 120+ million monthly video views. Blasting News has readers in five continents, publishes 22,000 news articles each month in 25 languages, and has offices in London, New York, Sao Paulo, Rome, and soon Singapore. Blasting News is the new disruptive concept of journalism, being made by the people, for the people. News is produced by freelance contributors and fact-checked and curated by a quality team of senior professionals. Furthermore, news is distributed by Social Blasters, a global team of top digital influencers.

For more information, contact advertising@blastingnews.com or visit the Blasting News website