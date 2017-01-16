Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA) 16-Jan-2017 / 13:11 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 January 2017 Edison issues review on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA) BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) is a long-established fund investing in Latin American equities. Manager Will Landers runs a 50-75 stock portfolio with daily input from a dedicated Latin America team. BRLA aims to generate an attractive total return, superior to that of its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index. The fund is overweight Brazil, which surged when impeachment proceedings were brought against former president Dilma Rousseff, and underweight Mexico, where sentiment soured following the surprise Trump victory. In terms of market valuation as reflected in its relative forward P/E multiple versus the rest of the world, the Latin American market appears relatively attractive. In terms of BRLA's valuation, its current share price discount to cum-income net asset value of 15.2% compares to an average of 13.5% over the last 12 months. It seems possible that this discount could narrow in a rising market fuelled by continuing firm commodity prices and in the absence of majorly negative newsflow for Brazil and Mexico. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ |*London* |*New York*|*Sydney* |*Frankfurt* | |+44 (0)20 3077|+1 646 653| |+49 (0)69 78 8076 960| |5700 |7026 |+61 (0)2 9258 | | | | |1161 |Schumannstrasse | |280 High |245 Park | |34b | |Holborn |Avenue, |Level 25, | | | |39th Floor|Aurora Place, |60325 Frankfurt | |London, | | | | |WC1V 7EE |New York, |88 Phillip |Germany | | |NY 10167 |Street, Sydney| | |United Kingdom|US | | | | | |NSW 2000, | | | | |Australia | | +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 536723 16-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d179ae4c636ea5c765302128ed054864&application_id=536723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=536723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=536723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=536723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=536723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=536723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

