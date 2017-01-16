Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DONG Energy A/S / Miscellaneous Financial Calendar 2017 16-Jan-2017 / 14:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DONG Energy releases its financial calendar as set out below: 18 January 2017: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting 2 February 2017: Annual report 2016 2 February 2017: Capital markets day 2 March 2017: Annual General meeting 3 March 2017: DONG Energy shares are expected to be traded without dividend 7 March 2017: Dividend is expected to be paid out 27 April 2016: Interim report for the first quarter of 2017 10 August 2016: Interim report for the first half-year of 2017 2 November 2016: Interim report for the third quarter of 2017 Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to except for annual report 2016 which will be released around 7:00 (CET). For additional information, please contact: Media Relations Ulrik Froehlke +45 9955 9560 Investor Relations Henrik Brunniche Lund +45 9955 9722 DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Approximately 6,500 ambitious employees are involved in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms, producing electricity and heating from our power stations, supplying energy to private and business customers and producing oil and gas. Group revenue was DKK 71 billion (EUR 9.5 billion) in 2015. For further information, visit www.dongenergy.com Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 11248 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DONG Energy A/S Denmark ISIN: XS0253170335 Category Code: MSC TIDM: 65XG Sequence No.: 3753 End of Announcement EQS News Service 536733 16-Jan-2017

