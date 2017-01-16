Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2017) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N), is pleased to provide detailed imaging from the recent West Athabasca airborne surveys carried out in 2016 under the recently terminated option with De Beers. The images of magnetic anomalies and discussion of models are presented on CanAlaska's website http://www.canalaska.com/s/AthabascaDiamondProject.asp?ReportID=740492 along with a description of deeper modeling of kimberlite targets by consultants Scott Hogg and Associates.

The drill program carried out September 2016 tested seven magnetic targets. At five sites, the drill holes intercepted magnetic material within the organic overburden, which may have explained the anomaly, however geophysical modeling of various other targets using this information still requires the inclusion of deeper magnetic bodies to provide a solution to the measured response from the airborne survey. The Company is in discussion with outside parties, with the aim to further investigate the kimberlite targets.

Company Management will be at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference January 22-23 (https://cambridgehouse.com/event/54/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2017) to discuss this project, and CanAlaska's uranium and copper projects, with investors.