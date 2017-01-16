PKC Group Plc Company announcement 16 January 2017 3.50 p.m.



PKC Group Plc - Announcement regarding change in holdings



PKC Group Plc has 16 January 2017 received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to information received by PKC, the total number of PKC shares owned by Lannebo Fonder AB (Orgnr 556584-7042), has fallen below the limit of 5% on 13 January 2017 and was 4.86% of PKC Group Plc's share capital and votes. PKC's registered total number of shares and voting rights amounting to 24,125,387 shares on 13 January 2017 has been used in the calculation of percentages in the announcement. The company has one series of shares.



Total positions of Lannebo Fonder AB subject to notification:



% of shares and % of shares and voting Total of voting rights rights through financial both in (total of A) instruments (Total of B) % (A+B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 4.86% 4.86% the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 6.57% 6.57% notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI00090063 1,171,928 4.86% 81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 1,171,928 4.86% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2015 totalled EUR 847 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.