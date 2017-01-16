PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Opengear (www.opengear.com), a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions through advanced console servers, remote management, monitoring, and cellular out-of-band products, today announced four Remote Site Gateway models have been added to its product line. Building on the success of the original Remote Site Gateway, these new models offer between four and eight console ports, introduce redundant gigabit Ethernet, and provide built-in SFP connectivity and a PSTN modem for out-of-band dial-up access to remote sites. The new Remote Site Gateway solutions also feature upgraded CPU, expanded memory, and more internal storage than the previous ACM5000 series.

For enterprises, the proposition of placing network administrators at every remote site or branch office to maintain critical IT infrastructure is both expensive and impractical. At the same time, relying on technician visits to resolve network issues requires paying high travel and maintenance costs. Prolonged outages are common, but network failures that lead to any length of downtime can result in loss of revenue and damage to reputation. To meet this challenge, Opengear's newest Remote Site Gateways are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing equipment at enterprise branch offices and remote sites, automatically identifying and remediating issues at the network edge before failures occur.

All Remote Site Gateways feature Opengear's Smart OOB™. The embedded technology enables secure access and monitoring of network, power, and server infrastructure, and ensures remote availability of critical equipment even when a primary connection goes offline. With Smart OOB, the need for expensive truck rolls or onsite staff is eliminated, as proactive analysis provides administrators anywhere in the world with immediate notifications when fault conditions arise. This analysis includes Smart OOB's built-in Auto-Response feature, capable of automatically remediating common issues using event-based custom scripts.

The Remote Site Gateway includes advanced automation capabilities that feature Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) and Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP), enabling automatic bare-metal configuration of remote equipment without on-site intervention. This drastically reduces the time and resources required to set up a new installation, and continues the trend towards increased automation.

"Opengear continues to offer the broadest range of out-of-band solutions, from a 96-port console server with ZTP and LLDP built for large data center applications, to the Resilience Gateway range -- with embedded Failover to Cellular™ -- that maximizes accessibility in remote locations," said Gary Marks, CEO, Opengear. "Our expanded line of Remote Site Gateways boosts network resilience by providing IT staff with secure and comprehensive remote access to critical infrastructure. With integrated Smart OOB in every device providing automatic monitoring and remediation of network issues, it's more efficient and more cost-effective than putting -- or sending -- a technician on site. Opengear's Remote Site Gateways enable enterprises to ensure network uptime and maintain system health at remote locations from anywhere."

About Opengear

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers next generation intelligent solutions for managing critical IT and communications infrastructure. Opengear's solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB™ technology, equip our customers' networks with intelligent automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.