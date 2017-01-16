PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Symphony EYC, the leading provider of software and services for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers, and Topco Associates, LLC, the largest food buying cooperative in the United States, have announced the establishment of an aggregated solution to provide Topco member retailers with both insights and reports to help drive ID store sales.

Together, Symphony EYC and Topco are able to deliver an aggregated set of customer data across multiple member retailers that can be shared with their Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) partners, allowing Topco members and CPG partners to design and run better programs that ultimately deliver higher sales. In addition, through this partnership with Symphony EYC, Topco will further leverage customer insights into their own-brand label business supporting their member retailers.

Through this partnership, Symphony EYC and Topco will provide members with access to segmentation solutions and innovative cloud-based Category Management capabilities. Additionally, Topco members, who represent some of the strongest and most trusted regional retailers in the US, also will benefit from

Increased ID store sales due to better customer insights driving better plans

Improved partnership and support from CPGs using the retailers customer data

Ability to drive scale

Stronger private label offerings developed using customer insights

"Symphony EYC is proud to partner with Topco to provide our customer-centric retailing solutions and services to its participating member retailers who are a diverse and strong group of regional retailers that span the US market," said Dr. Pallab Chatterjee, Chairman & CEO of Symphony EYC. "Together, we will deliver scalable customer insights that will further strengthen the retailers and allow CPG partners to effectively leverage this valuable information to drive their results as well."

"We view this partnership with Symphony EYC as another opportunity for our members to collaborate and achieve greater value. By collectively leveraging Symphony EYC's customer-centric insights and reporting, we're creating richer insights and helping Topco members better understand consumers and their buying decisions," said Randy Skoda, President and CEO of Topco.

About Symphony EYC

Symphony EYC, a leading provider of software and services for insights-driven customer engagement, partners with leading retailers and manufacturers in over 70 countries to deliver increased margins, profits and loyalty by enabling a more consistent customer retail experience. The simple, intuitive cloud-based software apps, big data analytic solutions and services, as well as Symphony EYC's innovative omni-channel loyalty management platform, enable value creating customer-centric retailing opportunities that align to delight existing and attract new customers.

Symphony EYC solutions help power the Symphony Retail Cloud, the industry's first role-based, customer-centric cloud solution that enables retailers and manufacturers to deliver more than two percent revenue growth by translating customer intelligence into insights and actions that drive bottom-line decisions. More at www.symphonyretailcloud.com

About Topco Associates LLC

Topco Associates LLC is an over $15 billion, privately held company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers and food service suppliers. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

