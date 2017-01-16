Ingenico Group's iPP 350 smart terminal enables Jenny Craig to improve the checkout process, creating a fast and secure payment experience

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced today that Jenny Craig, a leading weight loss program, has selected Ingenico Group's iPP 350 smart terminals to enable secure payment acceptance across all of its company-owned and franchised centers in the US.

Jenny Craig, which has more than 600 centers globally, chose to install Ingenico Group's iPP 350 smart terminals in its US stores to provide a more seamless and secure checkout experience for its clients. Additionally, the powerful and compact smart terminal has allowed Jenny Craig to implement multi-layered security using point-to-point-encryption (P2PE). Using this additional security measure, Jenny Craig is able to increase protection over its clients' sensitive card data, while also reducing its Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance scope.

"At Jenny Craig, we've made personal support the cornerstone of what we do for more than 30 years, and that dedication to superior customer service expands beyond our weight loss and weight management programs," said Dennis Baker, Jenny Craig's director of IT technical operations. "With Ingenico Group, we were able to quickly upgrade our POS infrastructure, which already came with encryption keys on the devices, making it easy to implement our P2PE solution and immediately provide our customers with a more secure way to pay."

Ingenico Group's iPP 350 smart terminals optimize the checkout experience with a fast, secure payment solution, enabling Jenny Craig to offer its customers any preferred method of electronic payment. The iPP 350 accepts credit and debit card transactions as well as NFC/contactless payments, including mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Android Pay. The smart terminals also allow the weight loss program provider to future proof its business by enabling the acceptance of both EMV chip signature and EMV chip PIN.

"By installing smart terminals that meet the industry's latest hardware and software security requirements and adding P2PE, Jenny Craig has set itself up to better safeguard its cardholder data and provide a more seamless payment experience for its customers," said Scott Tubbs, chief revenue officer, US, Ingenico Group. "Following industry and security best practices, Jenny Craig is taking a multi-layered security approach to payments, a necessity to safeguarding customers' data and a strategy we advise all our customers implement."

