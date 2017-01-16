Lima Corporate Announces New Advisory Board Member

UDINE, Italy, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lima Corporate is very proud to announce the arrival of a new Advisory Board Member.

Starting January 1st, Mr. Bruno A. Melzi has joined the Lima organization as an Advisory Board Member. Mr. Melzi joined Zimmer Inc. in 1990 as Managing Director for Italy, from 1997 to 2000 he served as Vice President Europe to become President for EMEA from 2000 to 2003. From this year till 2005 he was Chairman International EMEA & Japan with the direct report of finance, human resources, legal and communications functions. From 2005 to 2013 Mr. Melzi was Chairman for Zimmer EMEA. Mr. Melzi also played a key role in the integration of the international businesses of Zimmer Holdings Inc. and Centerpulse. Mr. Melzi has over 40 years of experience in the orthopaedics and medical device industry, having also worked with Johnson & Johnson Italy as well as Smith & Nephew; he holds a degree in Law from the Pavia University (Italy).

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150417/739765 )



"I am very proud that Mr. Melzi has decided to join Lima's Advisory Board and believes in this exciting project," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of Lima Corporate. "His strong background, deep expertise in orthopaedics and wide range of competencies will surely increase Lima Corporate's position in the market," Mr. Ferrari added.

"I am thrilled about another industry veteran with an impressive track record complementing the Advisory Board reflecting Lima's strong momentum. The Advisory Board is very much looking forward to further supporting Lima's management together with Bruno," commented Valentin Chapero, Chairman of the Advisory Board.

About Lima Corporate

Lima Corporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, Lima Corporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. Lima Corporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit http://www.limacorporate.com .

Limacorporate spa

Via Nazionale, 52

33038 Villanova di San Daniele

Udine - Italy

t: +39-0432-945511

e.: info@limacorporate.com

http://www.limacorporate.com

