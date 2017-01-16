Internet Of Things (IOT) Market Report 2017-2022

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Analysis of Machine to Machine (M2M), Big Data & Cloud Technologies. Forecasts For Consumer Electronics (Smartphones, Smart Home, Energy & Utilities, Safety & Security, Smart Appliances, Connected Devices) Industrial (Oil & Energy, Agriculture, Retail, Manufacturing) Automotive & Transportation (Aviation, Maritime, Connected Vehicles) Healthcare
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Internet of Things market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $1,128 billion in 2017.
Internet of Things (IoT) Outlook
We expect that in the next five years, IoT will further penetrate several different industries and human activities, ranging from the home to the transportation industry, even affecting healthcare systems. IoT has not only allowed for machine-to-machine and machine to object communications, but is radically changing how we perform daily activities such as driving or shopping for daily goods, generating great value for enterprises in the form of increases in production and efficiency. This is an example of the business critical news that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the IoT industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to these changes? Are you sufficiently informed?
Report Scope
• How is the Internet of Things Market evolving?
• Global Internet of Things market forecasts from 2017-2022
• Regional Internet of Things market forecasts from 2017-2022 covering
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
• Country level Internet of Things forecasts from 2017-2022 covering
- China
- USA
- Japan
- France
- UK
- Germany
- India
- Russia
- Italy
- Brazil
- Row
• Internet of Things submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 covering:
- Industrial IoT
- Automotive & Transportation IoT
- Healthcare IoT
- Consumer Electronics IoT
- Others IoT
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global and regional / country level Internet of Things markets from 2017-2022
• Analysis of game changing technological trends being employed by the leading players and how these will shape the Internet of Things industry.
• Who are the leading IoT players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- Amazon
- Apple
- ARM
- AT&T
- BlackBerry
- China Mobile
- Cisco
- Freescale
- General Electric
- Google
- HP
- IBM
- Intel
- Kore Telematics
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- PTC
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
- SAP
- Verizon Communications
• SWOT analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the IoT market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced.
• Market conclusions & recommendations.
• 3 Full transcripts of exclusive visiongain interviews with key opinion-leaders in the market, from the following companies:
• Able Device
• Humavox
• PTC
